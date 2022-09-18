Mitra now comes under PM’s Dept

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed that the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) will now be placed under the Prime Minister’s Department.

He also revealed the establishment of Yayasan Mitra to protect the welfare of the Indian community, Malaysiakini reports.

“As requested by MIC President (Tan Sri) SA Vigneswaran, I would like to announce that Mitra is now placed under the administration of the Prime Minister’s Department and I have approved the establishment of Yayasan Mitra to look after the welfare of the Indian community in this country,“ he was quoted as saying.

Ismail Sabri reportedly made this announcement at the launch of MIC’s national brigade at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.