MKN denies Terengganu under MCO until Jan 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) has denied the authenticity of a poster, which has gone viral on social media, regarding the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Terengganu from today until Jan 26.

The announcement of the fake news was issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team at 10 pm today.

Following this, the MKN advised the public to stop sharing unverified news which could cause confusion and anxiety among the people. -Bernama