MKN gives nod to Thaipusam chariot procession in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council has approved the chariot procession bearing the statue of Lord Murugan in conjunction with this year’s Thaipusam celebration, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the chariot procession from the Jalan Bandar temple to Batu Caves would take place on Jan 27 and return on Jan 29, and must adhere to the conditions and standard operating procedures stipulated by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“Among the conditions are the chariot cannot make any stops, only 10 people allowed to accompany the procession and no music is allowed,” he said in a Twitter posting tonight.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus on the full moon day during the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ in the Tamil calendar which falls either in January or February each year. -Bernama