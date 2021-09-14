MMA echoes call to outsource Covid-19 assessment and home monitoring in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has agreed with the call by a Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) leader to outsource the Covid-19 assessment centres and hotline to monitor home quarantined patients more effectively.

In the Klang Valley and a few other states, this was outsourced to the private GPs, it pointed.

“We are surprised as to why it isn’t being implemented in Sarawak especially now when cases have risen exponentially in the state. There are 244 private GP clinics in Sarawak,” MMA president Dr. Koh Kar Chai said in a statement today.

“The case count will be too high for the state’s CAC staff to effectively manage. Two days ago (Sept 12), there were close to 30,000 category 1 and 2 patients reported to be on home quarantine in Sarawak.”

The Sarawak Health Department and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) should immediately look into outsourcing the CACs and monitoring of category 1 and 2 home quarantined patients to effectively prevent late admissions of severe Covid-19 and Brought In Dead (BID) cases, Koh said.

Sarawak reported two Brought In Dead (BID) cases on Sept 12. They were men aged 38 and 46 without any underlying health conditions.