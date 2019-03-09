MMEA detains four boats in Tanjung Lipat

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained three fishing boats and a pump boat for various offences in a special operation last Wednesday.

Sabah MMEA director Maritime Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hasan, in a statement, said four individuals, aged between 37 and 54, were also detained in the operation which was conducted about three nautical miles of Tanjung Lipat near here.

He said the boats were taken to the MMEA jetty at Sepanggar for further investigation. — Bernama