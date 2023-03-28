MMEA detains two Indonesian fishing boats in Penang waters

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two Indonesian boats with nine crew members onboard for encroaching into the state’s waters to conduct fishing activities yesterday.

Penang MMEA director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the two boats were detained at 45 and 48 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi.

“Further checks found that the nine crew members, aged 17 to 41, did not have any identification documents and failed to produce permits for fishing in the country’s waters. All of them were detained for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Razak said the two boats, based in Pantai Labu, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, as well as all fishing equipment and sea produce, were confiscated for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama