JOHOR BARU: Two oil tankers were detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in the waters of Tanjung Penyusop, Kota Tinggi, today, for dropping anchor without permission.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone acting deputy director (Operations) maritime lieutenant commander Muhammad Padzly Pasrial said the two tankers were detained at 10.15am and 11.20am, respectively, each about 4.5 nautical miles east and 3.1 nautical miles south east of Tanjung Penyusop.

The detentions were following an Ops Jaksa patrol by MMEA in the waters concerned, he said in a statement here today.

“One of the ships was registered in Singapore and carries a crew of 12 including the skipper, aged from 23 to 50 years. Six of the crew were Indonesians, Bangladesh (three) and the rest were Myanmar,“ said Muhammad Padzly.

He said the other ship was registered in Ulan Baatar, Mongolia and had a crew of 14 including the skipper, all Indonesians aged, from 23 to 49 years.

He said the cases would be investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 Section 491B(1)(L) and could be each fined not exceeding RM100,000 or jailed not exceeding two years or both. — Bernama