MMEA nabs five men, seizes 28,000 litres of subsidised diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested five men and seized 28,000 litres of subsidised diesel at Muara Sungai Paloh, Pasir Gudang here today.

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the five men are suspected to be being involved in illegal diesel transfer activities at the location.

He said the MMEA also seized a boat, a tanker and a four-wheel drive vehicle, with the total value of the seizure estimated at over RM3.3 million.

“When the patrol boat arrived, the boat and tanker were found to be connected to each other with hoses and oil pumps.

“Further investigation revealed that the boat was operated by three crew members, including a local captain and two Indonesians, aged 29 to 64,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspects failed to produce any documents for the diesel.

Nurul Hizam said they also arrested the other two men who were in the vehicle, a Malaysian and a Myanmar national aged 48 and 58, on suspicion of being involved in the activity.-Bernama