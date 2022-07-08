Mobile app for seniors to be launched soon

PETALING JAYA: A mobile app dedicated to older people will be launched to encourage social productivity and promote the wellbeing of those above 50 years, according to Amazing Seniors, an interactive online platform.

Its co-founder Jasmin Amirul said the idea of creating the app came when it was observed that most seniors in Malaysia are on social media, especially Facebook, but lacked a consolidated platform for them to interact with one another.

“As we age, we take care of our mental and physical health more seriously. So, this app will cater to those above 50 years by providing social engagement to maintain cognitive function as well as information on health-related topics to prevent diseases.”

She said the app would have a feature whereby users can ask questions such as where the best chiropractors are in a certain area and get suggestions from others.

“As we are an ageing society, there is a need for every Malaysian to recognise the importance of its older population as a revered part of our society.”

A World Bank report released in 2020 found that 7% of Malaysians were aged 65 and above, which classified the country as an “ageing society”. The numbers are projected to double to 14% by 2044 and 20% by 2056, resulting in Malaysian society becoming “super-aged”.

Penny Low, the app’s co-founder, said the Amazing Seniors website www.amazingseniors.my was launched to test user behaviour and engagement by seniors.

“We launched the website in November last year. Our analytics have shown that we have high engagement from seniors, and this shows they are interested in socialising to maintain their wellbeing.”

The website’s content ranges from lifestyle, financial literacy to travelling to help seniors keep their minds active.

On why the app was targeted at those 50 and above, Penny said it is the right age to start preparing oneself for old age.

She added that the app would be launched in October in conjunction with Amazing Seniors celebration “Life Begins At 50: Celebration 2022”, which focuses on the importance of ageing well.

The celebration will be held in conjunction with International Day of Older People, which is observed on Oct 1 every year. The event will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2 at Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya.

The three-day event will celebrate, acknowledge and appreciate the value of older adults and their contributions to society.