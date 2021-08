KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Philippine archipelago at 9.27am today.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the earthquake with a depth of 10 km occurred at a location 187 km southeast of Davao, the Philippines.

However, early assessment showed that the earthquake did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia, it said.

-Bernama