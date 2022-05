KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Bernama) -- A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, was detected in the Taulad Islands, Indonesia this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that the earthquake, with its epicentre at 78 kilometre southwest of Taulad Islands and at a depth of 28 kilometre, occurred at 10.29 am.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Bernama