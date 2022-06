KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Sulawesi, Indonesia at 1.32 pm today.

According to a statement issued by MetMalaysia, the quake occurred 180 km west of Palopo, Indonesia, at a depth of 19 km.

Based on the initial assessment, the quake did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Bernama