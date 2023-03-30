MOE identifies six core subjects facing shortage of teachers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has identified six core subjects for which additional teachers are required in schools, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said the subjects are Bahasa Melayu, English, Islamic Studies, Design and Technology, Visual Arts Education and History.

“We are aware that there is a shortage of teachers. As I said earlier, MOE has implemented the recruitment of 22,327 teachers through the one-off and subject cluster methods from 2021 to January 2023.

“However, we have plans to recruit teachers from April to June this year. We will recruit teachers from outside universities,“ she said in reply to a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik).

Lim said the recruitment of teachers depends on vacancies and the current needs of subject options.

Replying to a supplementary question from Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) on the fate of graduates who failed the Education Service Commission (SPP) interview, Lim said they could reapply through mySPP six months after the results are posted on the official SPP portal.

According to her, unsuccessful candidates can continue to apply until they reach the age of 45. - Bernama