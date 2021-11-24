MoE informed of alleged isolation of unvaccinated teacher

IPOH: The case of an alleged unvaccinated teacher being isolated in a school’s storeroom by the school’s administration here has been reported to the Education Ministry.

Perak Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said the report followed a full and detailed investigation undertaken by the Perak state education department.

“I am aware of the case and have been informed by the state education department.

“A full report will be announced soon by the Education Ministry,” he said in a statement here today.

The matter came to light when a video lasting around one minute was uploaded on TikTok several days ago and went viral.

The man in the video expressed disappointment at the treatment he allegedly received and claimed that he had been isolated first in the physical education store room and then the cleaner’s store room as he was unvaccinated.

Ahmad Saidi said however, that the Perak state government took the matter seriously as it involved various health aspects and the welfare of teachers.

“This is to ensure all parties are healthy and free from infection.

“The state government would like to ensure all parties, including teachers, students and their parents are in good health,” he said.

On Nov 9, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad informed that 279 teachers in the state were identified as having rejected their Covid-19 vaccinations. — Bernama