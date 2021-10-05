MOE must ensure all parties understand National Language Policy — Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is responsible for implementing various efforts to ensure that everyone, especially those in the education sector understand the National Language Policy.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said the MOE has an important role in ensuring that the Malay language is upheld as the national language in line with Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.

“In this regard, the Malay Language Education Roadmap 2016-2025 was clearly and thoroughly drafted so that all parties will together uphold the Malay language,“ he said when officiating the 2021 Education Sector National Language Decade (DBK) celebration online, today .

He said as the Malay language has been set as the medium of instruction in the national education system, according to the National Education Policy, it was important for Malay language teachers to cultivate in the new generation a sense of love and pride for the language.

He added that to strengthen the Malay language as the national language the responsibility should not rest entirely on Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, as every individual in the community, including MOE staff were equally responsible.

He said a language could be the main platform or medium to foster unity among the multi-racial communities in the context of the ‘Malaysian Family’ as understanding and harmony could be developed when communicating with the same language.

On the DBK celebration, Radzi was confident that the initiative taken by DBK would be able to instill love and pride for the Malay language as the national language, thus strengthening unity in line with the spirit of the ‘Malaysian Family’.

The DBK celebration this year themed Bahasa Wadah Penyatuan Bangsa (Language Unites a Nation) is a continuation to the National Language Month which was introduced in 1999 — Bernama