MOE reschedules major exams dates, SPM to be held from Jan 6 to Feb 9, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) has announced the rescheduled dates of major examinations, with the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), will be held from Jan 6 to Feb 9, next year.

The SPM exam was supposed to be held from Nov 16 to Dec 7 this year, the ministry said in the statement here today.

The new Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) dates, which were scheduled for November, have also been rescheduled to Aug 12-18 this year for Semester 2, and March 1-9 next year for Semester 3.

The Semester 1 examination (2021 cohort) is moved to Feb 22-25 next year.

Meanwhile, the oral and written examinations for SPM Ulangan (SPMU) which were scheduled to be held from June 23 to 30 this year, have been rescheduled to Aug 17 to Sept 30 this year.

Session 1 of the Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) will be held on Aug 3-14 and Sept 28-Oct 9 this year while Jan 18-29 and May 17-28, next year for Session 2.

The oral test for SVM Bahasa Melayu paper is moved to Nov 16-Jan 6 while the written test is on Jan 6 next year. The History paper will be held on Jan 7 next year.

The Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) which was initially scheduled from Oct 21 to 28 this year, has been postponed to Feb 17-25 next year.

The International Language Achievement Test has been moved to Feb 4 next year while the Mata Pelajaran Aliran Kemahiran (MPAK) has been rescheduled from Oct 5 to Nov 18, this year.

According to the ministry, the reschedule was made to enable students to have an adequate amount of time to learn and make preparations to sit for their examinations.

“MOE has taken into account the need to reorganise logistics for the examinations including the detailed dates for the start of the school term for 2021, which will be announced later.

“The rescheduling of the start of the session is important to ensure that school term next year will proceed smoothly,” the ministry said.

On March 28, the MOE has rescheduled centralised and other major examinations following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14.

On the April 15, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced the cancellation of the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations. - Bernama