MOE’s Palestine Solidarity Week raises RM9.2m

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM9.2 million for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund has been successfully collected during the implementation of the Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, involving the participation of thousands of educational institutions under the Education Ministry (MOE) nationwide.

In a statement today, MOE said the Palestine Solidarity Week was organised to educate students and MOE staff about essential humanitarian values, encompassing human rights, security, and compassion.

The mock cheque for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund was handed over to MOE’s minister Fadhlina Sidek by the ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi, during the Global Peace Solidarity Gathering, which marked the conclusion of Palestine Solidarity Week at Sultan Alam Shah School, Putrajaya, on Friday.

The event organised by MOE involved 800 students from its educational institutions and over 200 MOE officers to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and support peace values worldwide.

Among the main highlights of this event include poetry recitation, drama and singing performances, as well as humanitarian speeches. - Bernama