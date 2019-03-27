MOE to blacklist contractors who mistreat workers

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is considering black-listing contractors, who are unfair and mistreat workers, from getting the related contracts under the ministry, said its Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

He said MOE would review policies and contract procedures to ensure such contractors were strictly penalised.

He said this in a statement which was issued after holding a meeting with the Government Contract Workers Network (GCWN) today to discuss the issues of cleaners and security guards at schools.

In the meeting, he gave his assurance that he would bring up the issues for the attention of the Ministry of Finance to obtain additional allocations.

He said the ministry would also bring the suggestions submitted by GCWN for the attention of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Public Service Department. — Bernama