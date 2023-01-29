MOE to resolve teacher shortage in all states by March: Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has pledged to resolve the shortage of teachers in all states before the new school session begins in March.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said previously her team announced that it would fill 50 per cent of the estimated 3,000 teachers needed in Sarawak before March, as the first step towards solving the shortage of teachers in the state.

“In other states there is also a shortage of teachers but not as critical compared to Sarawak, therefore, the ministry will first address the problem in Sarawak.

“We will also examine and look into this matter in terms of the preparation of our teachers before schools reopen in March. We will overcome the teacher shortage issue in any state,“ she told reporters after attending the Nibong Tebal Parliamentary constituency’s Chinese New Year open house, here today.

When asked to comment on her statement that there would be no restriction on teachers voicing out their concerns about issues through social media, she said she was of the view that as long as it is constructive, the ministry has no problem accepting it.

She also said that the MOE always had room to entertain constructive criticism, especially from teachers, but it needs to be done through the proper channel.

“So we at MOE will accept criticism because we are ready to listen and also want that input, not to mention from our teachers,“ she added.

On Friday, Fadhlina reportedly said that she wanted the culture of warning teachers who are critical on social media to stop immediately.

It was in response to the case of a special education teacher at the Jalan Reko National Secondary School (SMK), Hasmadi Hamdan, who was issued a warning by officials for being critical on social media. - Bernama