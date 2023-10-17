MOF monitoring feedback to improve Budget 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The process of monitoring the feedback and suggestions voiced by all parties on social media regarding Budget 2024 has started, said head of the Government Procurement Section of the Ministry of Finance (MOF) Ahmad Fauzi Sungip.

Ahmad Fauzi, who is also the deputy head of the MOF 2024 Budget Team, said that the team consisting of about 27 MOF officers and various agencies had started the process for the purpose of improvement.

“The government is ready to listen to any criticism and views from all parties. From the feedback received, we (MOF 2024 Budget Team) will try to solve the problem.

“For example, if there is feedback related to subsidies or taxes, we try to solve the problem and improve it so as not to complicate the implementation process,“ he told Bernama after the 2024 Budget Special Briefing session here today.

The briefing was organised by the Communications and Digital Ministry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13, announced an allocation amounting to RM393.8 billion, the highest budget ever presented, outlining three main focuses, namely, Best Governance for Service Agility, Restructuring the Economy to Accelerate Growth and Improve People’s Living Standards.

Ahmad Fauzi said the team is also monitoring the Budget 2024 debate session that started yesterday in Parliament to get input from MPs.-Bernama