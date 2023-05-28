MOH allocates over RM12 million for upgrade of clinics in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has allocated RM12.901 million for the upgrade of dilapidated health clinics in Pahang, said its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said 42 dilapidated clinics will be repaired this year, involving all districts.

The procurement process is over and we are waiting for the next step,“ she told reporters after visiting Bukit Goh Health Clinic here today.

Also present were Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff and State Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

The stop at the clinic was part of her two-day working visit to Pahang beginning today, which is aimed to inspect the health facilities that require repairs and upgrade to meet the growing needs for medical care of the local community.- Bernama