MOH approves immediate allocation for additional building at Dengkil Health Clinic

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved an immediate allocation to build an additional building for the mother and child clinic at the Dengkil Health Clinic, Selangor following complaints from the public, including overcrowding and long waiting times to receive treatment.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who conducted a spot check on the the clinic today said allocations for the purchase of ultrasound machine and laboratory equipment such as biochemistry machine were also approved to ensure the smooth process of providing health services to patients.

“Although the service is good, the area is crowded, the waiting time is long and there is not enough parking spots. I immediately approved additional building for mother and child clinic, ultrasound and biochemistry machines. Huge amount of investment is needed for primary healthcare,“ he tweeted.

Khairy said he would also apply to the government for the construction of a new health clinic in the area because the building extension was only a short-term solution.

“There will be good news for Cyberjaya residents in the next one or two weeks,“ he added. - Bernama