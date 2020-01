KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to identify the total number of people with Influenza A (H1N1) across the country thus far, data from all facilities under the Ministry of Health (MOH) and related parties are being collected.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this would take a bit of time as “H1N1 is a seasonal disease and does not need to be notified’’.

“ ... we need a bit of time to collect all the data and information from all facilities under the MOH and also from the Education Ministry, and from Sabah dan Sarawak, the whole country.”

He said this at the official opening of Hospital Tunku Azizah by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, here, today. Hospital Tunku Azizah was previously known as Hospital Wanita dan Kanak-kanak Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur Women and Children’s Hospital).

Dr Dzulkefly was commenting on media reports on the latest infections in Sabah, with the State Education Department recording 12 primary school pupils with H1N1 last Friday.

He said any statement on H1N1 would be issued by the director-general of Health, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Bernama