MOH lodges police reports on anti-vaxx groups

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has lodged several police reports against anti-vaccine groups who spread false information that threaten public health.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) through a tweet on his official Twitter site hoped that follow-up action, including investigation and prosecution, could be expedited.

“These (anti-vaxx) groups continue to spread false news, threatening public health, and are annoying,” Khairy said while also including a Twitter link of a medical practitioner, Dr Sakinah Sulong.

Dr Sakinah wrote on Twitter: “Am I the only one who thinks the anti-vaccine group in Malaysia is completely immune?

She also attached a screenshot of the Telegram application which is alleged to be an anti-vaccine group.

In another Tweet, Khairy noted that as of yesterday 5,410 Covid-10 vaccine booster doses have been given mainly to medical frontliners.

“Senior citizens will start receiving their booster shots at nearby GP (general practitioner) clinics soon,“ he said.

On Wednesday, Khairy said his ministry will be start administering the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to senior citizens, aged 60 and above, and frontliners who have been fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

Individuals who are eligible would be informed through the MySejahtera application. Meanwhile, for those who do not have the app, announcements would be made via short messaging system (SMS) or phone call by the vaccination centre.

Taking the booster doses would be done on a voluntary basis and would be free under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to ensure an optimum protection period for vaccine recipients in Malaysia.- Bernama