MOH: No reports received on any child infected with monkeypox

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has stressed that it did not receive any information on claims that a child has been infected with monkeypox.

It was responding to a social media posting that showed a child with large blisters on his hands, apparently after being infected with monkeypox.

The ministry urged the parents to take the child to the nearest government health facility to undergo treatment, should the social media posting found to be true.

The ministry also urged members of the public not to share unverified news.