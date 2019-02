KUALA LUMPUR: The PeKa B40, healthcare protection scheme, is still in the pioneer project phase and has not been fully launched, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the launch, which was held on Jan 28, was a media launch session aimed at boosting public awareness on the scheme.

‘’Currently, the Ministry of Health wants to study the acceptance of the people and other stakeholders towards this scheme. The involvement and support of every stakeholder is very important in ensuring the success of the PeKa B40 scheme, namely, an initiative which focuses on the public-private ties via financing from government fund,’’ he said in a media statement, here today.

PeKa B40, which is fully government-funded with a starting allocation of RM100 million, is expected to be able to benefit 800,000 recipients.

COLA receivers and their partners who were above 50 years old, were eligible to participate in the scheme automatically and no registration was required.

Dr Dzulkefly said that for the PeKa B40 scheme’s pioneer project phase, private stakeholders who would be involved in the process of granting health screening benefits to patients were the owners of private general medical clinics and private medical laboratory companies.

“In line with my goal of empowering primary healthcare in the country, the PeKa B40 scheme will directly enhance the collaboration between medical practitioners in private general medical clinics with medical practitioners in government medical facilities.

The PeKa B40 Scheme is managed by the Ministry of Health through ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (PHCorp), a 100% owned company of the government and was established as a non-profit company under the Ministry of Health.

“PHCorp is not a Managed Care Organisation (MCO) or Third Party Administrator (TPA). It is set up to widen access to quality healthcare services by optimising the use of existing public and private healthcare ecosystems,“ he said.

He said from this month (February), the ministry would hold a series of meetings with the relevant stakeholders to discuss their involvement in the scheme.

He pointed out that the PeKa B40 scheme would be implemented in stages to ensure the success of each phase of implementation and build a solid PeKa B40 scheme foundation before it is expanded later.

The implementation of the PeKa B40 scheme was the federal government’s commitment to widen access to the necessary health services, reducing the burden on cost of living and improving the well-being of the people, he said. — Bernama