MOH to take actions against illegal dental practitioners: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) will take enforcement actions against illegal dental practitioners under the Dental Act 2018 (Act 804), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said MoH viewed each complaint received by the ministry’s Dental Health Programme seriously, adding that the complaints will be investigated before enforcement measures including raids are taken through the provisions under Part VI of the Dental Act 2018 (Act 804).

He said MoH was aware of these activities which also involved those who provided illegal dental training that could result in various adverse effects and threaten the public’s health.

“Curbing these rampant illegal dental activities, involving those providing treatment or those receiving treatment, as well as the people providing unauthorised (dental) training, is a shared responsibility,“ he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following several articles focusing on these fake dentists published in local English-language newspapers on July 4 and 5.

The Dental Act 2018 (Act 804) which came into force on January 1 this year states only qualified, authorised and professional practitioners will be registered and eligible to provide dental services, while Section 62(1) of Act 804 prohibits persons who are not registered under Act 804 from practising dentistry.

Under Section 62(3) of the same Act, individuals who violate the provisions of subsection 62(1) of the Act can be fined up to RM300,000 or jailed for up to six years or both if convicted.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public can file an official complaint regarding the illegal activity to the Dental Health Programme, MoH at Level 5, Block E10, Complex E, Presint 1 Federal Government Administration Centre, 62590 Putrajaya, adding that complaints can also be made via telephone at 03-88834215 or email ohd@moh.gov.my. - Bernama