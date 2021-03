KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) viewed seriously reports of misconduct in the use of social media and the inappropriate public statements made by its staff.

Referring to the dissemination of a public statement on social media about vaccine administration allegedly written by its staff, the ministry in a statement today reminded its personnel to observe social media ethics or face the risk of disciplinary action.

“In accordance with the principles of service and regulation related to discipline, every civil servant is prohibited from making statements that directly or indirectly touch on the implementation of any public policy, programme and government decision without first obtaining permission.

“Inappropriate statements made without checking not only affect the image of officers as civil servants, but can also cause confusion and unrest in society as well as affect the credibility of the public service and the government,“ the statement said.

The rules related to the matter, especially the use of social media, are not intended to prevent officers from speaking out, but more to ensure that they use the right feedback and complaint channels as well as maintain the image and credibility of officers, civil service and government, it said. — Bernama