Mohamad Sabu: A person’s deeds and contributions to society is more significant than honorary titles

PETALING JAYA: According to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, a person’s deeds and contribution to society matter more than honorary titles.

The Amanah president stated in his Facebook post today that a person’s successes and losses are not dependent on their titles they have but rather their consistent noble acts towards others.

He also said that in politics, the people’s support are not guaranteed just because one holds a title, no matter how high.

“A friend once said to me that the Malay community really look up to those with high titles.

“But my answer to that is in politics and the elections, those bestowed with the title of Tun, Tan Sri, Datuk Seri and Datuk were rejected by the nation and were defeated at the hands of the people,” he said.

The Kota Raya MP’s statement pertained to him being bestowed with the Seri Mahkota Wilayah award by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that also carries the Datuk Seri title, on Federal Territories Day yesterday (Feb 1).

He reiterated that the matter of someone’s title does not determine how noble or lowly a person is.

“What is most important is that someone, whether titled or not, must put in the effort and contribute to the community to uphold justice and fairness, opposing all forms of cruelty,” he concluded in his post.