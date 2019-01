KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is on a two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam beginning today as part of his series of get-acquainted visits to the other Asean countries since assuming the portfolio last May.

A ministry statement said Mohamad is scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and have a meeting with Minister of Defence II, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Maj Gen (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Awang Halbi Md Yussof.

“Among the matters to be raised are efforts to strengthen the network of defence cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels,” it said, adding that they would also have an exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to both the countries.

Mohamad is also scheduled to visit the Defence Academy of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Accompanying Mohamad on the visit are Defence Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy) Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan and director-general of defence intelligence Lt Gen Datuk Sheikh Mohsein Sheikh Hasan. — Bernama