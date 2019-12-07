Mohamad Sabu remains as Amanah president for 2019/2022 session

SHAH ALAM: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) remains as president of Parti Amanah Negara for the 2019/2022 term after he was elected at the party’s National Leadership Committee special meeting held last night.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahudin Ayub also retained his position as deputy president.

Meanwhile Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof and Hulu Langat MP Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus retained their respective vice-president posts.

The announcement on the election result for the key posts was made by Amanah speaker for the 2016/2019 term, Onn Jaafar during the 2019 Amanah National Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

Last night the announcement for 31 posts including the speaker, deputy speaker and two auditors for the 2019/2022 session was made by the Election Committee chairman Dr Zulqarnain Lukman.

The party constitution provides that as soon as the election results were announced, the speaker must call for a meeting among the 27 people elected, together with the Wanita Head, Youth Head, Wanita Muda Head and 14 state Chairmen.

The meeting is to elect from among the 27 committee members the post of president, deputy president and not more than three vice-presidents.

The president may appoint from among the National Leadership Committee members not more than two vice-presidents, secretary-general and several other posts to administer the party. — Bernama