Mohamaddin Ketapi joins PBM after short stints in Bersatu, Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, who is also Segama state assemblyman, today announced that he is joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

Mohammadin, who had earlier left Parti Warisan (Warisan) and Bersatu, said he decided to join PBM because the party promised to champion the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as stipulated in the party’s constitution.

“Given the country’s unprecedented political situation, I feel that consolidating the people’s power in the two Borneo regions of Sabah and Sarawak can resolve the problem of (lack of) political stability,” he told a press conference here.

Also present at the press conference were PBM president Larry Sng, who is Julau MP, and Parti Kuasa Rakyat pro tem president Kamarazaman Yaakob.

On Oct 29, 2021, Mohammadin announced his exit from Warisan to become an independent elected representative, before subsequently joining Bersatu on Nov 26, 2021 and quitting the party on June 28 this year.

Meanwhile, Kamarazaman said Parti Kuasa Rakyat would enter into strategic cooperation with PBM and together support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. - Bernama