Mohamed Khaled: Public universities urged to adhere to RM1,500 admission fee limit

KUALA LUMPUR: Public universities in this country have been urged to adhere to the government’s directive to limit the admission fees to RM1,500 starting January next year.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said that appropriate action would be taken against those who violate the directive.

“However, I believe that when there is a clear directive and decision, universities will not violate it. (But in case they do), the ministry will intervene,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Graduate Job Market Conference organised by the Higher Education Ministry and Universiti Putra Malaysia today.

When tabling the Budget 2024 last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that starting January 2024, the registration fees for admission to public universities will be capped at RM1,500.

He said this was in line with the value of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) advance loan (WPP), which amounts to RM1,500 for all eligible prospective students. -Bernama