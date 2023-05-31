Mohd Hairi to lead Umno Youth machinery in state polls

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Umno Youth vice-chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah (pix) has been given the responsibility of leading the party’s youth machinery to face the upcoming elections in six states.

Mohd Hairi said that the matter was announced by Umno Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, recently.

“I have been appointed to lead the youth machinery for the state polls, and I will certainly mobilise the machinery in an organised and systematic manner. Therefore, I will ask the youth machinery nationwide to help in the six states later,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the Southern Volunteers Prihatin @ Johor Future 2023 meeting, here today.

The Larkin assemblyman also said that he would meet the youth leaders of component parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) soon to formulate a strategy in preparation for the polls.

The six states which will hold elections this year are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang. - Bernama