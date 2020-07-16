Mohd Khusairi never got to see chairman appointment letter - Perak MB

TANJUNG MALIM: Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died yesterday evening, never got to see his appointment letter as Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd chairman.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said he had signed the letter at 11am yesterday.

“However, I did not have the opportunity to hand it over to Allahyarham (the deceased),“ he told reporters when attending Mohd Khusairi’s funeral at the Al Rahmaniah Mosque in Felda Sungai Behrang, here, today.

Ahmad Faizal said the last time he met up with the Tanjung Malim Umno division chief was during a durian feast held at the Mentri Besar’s residence recently, adding that he did not expect that to be their last meeting.

“He was a likeable leader to everyone. When I started to get involved in politics, he (Mohd Khusairi) taught me how to become a good politician,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the State Umno leadership is ready for the Slim state by-election.

Saarani who is also Perak BN chairman, said the party was still waiting for the official announcement from the Election Commission (EC) on the matter.

Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Mohd Khusairi’s loss is really felt as he was very friendly to all members, especially at the grassroots level.

“This is a shock for us in Umno. He showed no signs of illness but it is God’s will that he is no more with us,“ said the Pontian MP.

Mohd Khusairi, 59, was confirmed to have died of a heart attack at 4.15pm at the Bentong Hospital, Pahang, after collapsing while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort at around 2.30pm. He was laid to rest at 9.20am today.

In the 14th general election, Mohd Khusairi, who was also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, retained the Slim state seat for the fourth consecutive time, with a majority of 2,183 votes, against Bersatu candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS. — Bernama