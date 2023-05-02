Mohd Na’im: Govt to intensify efforts to unite people regardless of background

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will intensify efforts to foster unity among the people regardless of their background, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pic).

He said this would be in line with the Malaysia Madani framework mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We will intensify efforts and programmes to foster the spirit of unity and harmony among Malaysians,“ he told reporters at a Chinese New Year banquet organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) at the International Youth Centre here today.

It was held in conjunction with Chap Goh Mei and was also attended by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament.

More than 500 guests, consisting of 200 families from the Chinese community, including 100 converts, attended the programme which is aimed at bringing YADIM closer to the community, especially the Chinese.

Apart from the large spread of local delicacies, guests were also entertained by a lion dance performance. There were also free health check-ups, book sales and exhibitions.

YADIM also held a Rahmah Sale that offered a variety of daily necessities at reasonable prices for residents in the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency. - Bernama