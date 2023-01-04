MOHE has never stopped anyone from entering university grounds

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has never prevented any party, including politicians, from entering and holding programmes at public higher education institutions (IPTA).

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix), however, said that those who want to hold any programme at IPTA need to discuss with their management first.

“Maybe there was a communication breakdown, so we really hope that both parties can meet up and rearrange the programme so that it can be held at another time,“ he told a press conference after chairing the Johor UMNO Liaison Committee meeting here today.

The Kota Tinggi MP was commenting on an incident where Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was barred from entering Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam for a dialogue session on Thursday. - Bernama