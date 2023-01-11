MOHE-Industry cooperation to boost number of graduates earning premium salaries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is confident that it is on the right track to increase the percentage of graduates earning a premium salary of RM4,000 per month, by strengthening ties with industries and implementing specific and strategic measures.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said this was to ensure that upcoming graduates possess the necessary skills and are industry-oriented, through more focused and targeted approaches, and directly addressing the industry’s needs.

For example, he said Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has started a pilot project with the establishment of the MOHE Research and Industry-Infused Incubator to develop ‘industry-ready talent’ for the Electric and Electronic sector.

“Approximately 40 graduates have been produced through this project and are earning around RM4,000. Currently, there are about 70 to 80 individuals undergoing training but the industry’s demand exceeds 200 people and can reach up to 900 individuals. USM certainly cannot meet this supply alone,” he told a press conference today.

Earlier, he officiated the Graduate Job Market Conference organised by MOHE and Universiti Putra Malaysia, which aims to identify and discuss information related to the future job markets for graduates.

Mohamed Khaled said the ministry has also signed a memorandum of understanding with SIRIM, which covers various programmes, including TVET, consultation services, quality certification and related recognition.

The minister said he was informed that SIRIM needs about 1,000 graduates per year to do audit works for companies applying for Quality Management System certification (ISO), with a salary of RM1,500 per day.

Asked about the percentage of graduates earning a premium salary, he said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia is currently at 30 per cent, while other universities are at 10 to 15 per cent.

“So the effort to ensure graduates earn premium salaries does not happen automatically, it requires specific and strategic cooperation with the industry,” he said.

He added that MOHE had developed the Graduate Employability Management (GEM) digital platform, which allows users, especially graduates under the ministry, to apply for internships and employment and makes it easier for industries to identify those who meet the criteria.

Today’s conference also aims to find the best intervention for the ministry to increase graduate marketability and determine the best solution for issues related to job-skill mismatch, starting salaries and others.

The conference is supported by MOHE strategic partners, namely Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) and LinkedIn Malaysia. -Bernama