MOHR to table proposal to provide free Socso protection for two million B40 housewives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KWPKM) will propose to the Cabinet to provide free Socso protection for about two million B40 housewives nationwide.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said following discussions, the ministry saw the need to protect the group who had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when husbands as the family’s breadwinner, could not go out to work.

“However, this will depend on the government’s financial position ... in this pandemic situation, if the husband is out of work and the wife has some chronic illness, they have no safety net.

“As a government that cares and prioritises the people’s welfare, we recommend that this move be considered to provide two million B40 housewives with a free safety net protection,“ he said after presenting Socso’s benefits to the widow of the late Vijaya Kumaran T. Veerasamy here today.

Vijaya Kumaran died on May 21 after suffering brain damage following a road accident on April 12, last year.

Prior to this, the deceased’s medical treatment including an implant surgery amounting to RM23,000 were fully paid by Socso.

Earlier the government had agreed to make contribution payment for some 150,000 women in the B40 group registered under e-Kasih.

Meanwhile, on labour shortage in the plantation sector, Saravanan said, currently the country needed 100,000 workers in the sector but the ministry would continue to give priority to locals to fill the job vacancies.

“Foreign workers will be hired as a last resort,” he said adding that priority would continue to be given to locals, despite pressure from the plantation sector employers and the fact that this could affect national income.- Bernama