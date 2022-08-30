Mom held after baby allegedly dies of physical abuse

PETALING JAYA: Police detained a 34-year-old woman for allegedly causing the death of her six-month-old baby boy.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said police were also tracking down her Indonesian husband to facilitate investigation.

He said police were alerted with the incident after a medical officer informed the cops about an unconscious six-month-old baby was sent to the emergency department of the Tunku Azizah Hospital, at about 5.30pm on Aug 27.

“The baby was unconscious due to seizure and vomiting, further checks also found bruises on the baby’s right thigh and eyebrows.

The complainant suspected that the baby had been abused,“ ACP Mohamad Farouk said in a statement today.

Polis subsequently picked up the woman at hospital.

Mohamad Farouk added the woman had also claimed that the baby sustained injuries on his forehead after falling down from the bed days earlier.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.