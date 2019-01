PUTRAJAYA: The moratorium on bauxite mining and export activities in Pahang, which expired today, has been extended until March 31, next year.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources, the agreement was reached between its Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The moratorium would only be withdrawn after the new standard operating procedure (SOP) on bauxite mining, transport, stockpile management and exports finalised, it said.

“The moratorium is also necessary to remove the bauxite stockpiles from the Kuantan Port and Kemaman Port.

It also said that the new SOP on bauxite mining, transport, stockpile management and exportation had already been prepared by a task force that was jointly established by the federal and state government agencies.

Based on the monitoring report received and the meeting held with the relevant agencies on Dec 21, the stockpile clearance from both Kuantan Port and Kemaman Port had yet to be implemented, it said.

“Hence, the moratorium on bauxite mining and exports activities in Pahang need to be extended to clear the existing stockpiles,” the ministry said.

The bauxite stockpiles from Kuantan Port and Kemaman Ports had to be removed to enable cleaning to be carried out before the new SOP related to mining, transportation, stockpile management and exports activities from Pahang could be implemented.

All parties involved were also reminded that the stop work order issued under the Mineral Development Act 1994 at the commencement of the moratorium still in force.

“No party shall be allowed to carry out any bauxite mining work in Pahang until the order is withdrawn,” it said. — Bernama