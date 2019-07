PETALING JAYA: While reducing the voting age to 18 is a move in the right direction, electoral watchdog group Bersih 2.0 feels that more can be done to strengthen democracy in Malaysia.

Among others, it said, the government should address the issue of malapportionment, replace the first–past–the–post system and limit the term of office of the prime minister.

In a statement issued today, the Bersih 2.0 steering committee commended lawmakers for passing the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18.

Firstly, it said, lawmakers from both sides of the isle demonstrated a rare unity by voting in favour of the Bill.

It said the inclusion of younger voters in the electoral process would encourage their participation in issues that affected their daily lives as well as national issues.

It said the lawmakers also sent out a clear message that the days of bulldozing through laws and policies were over and consultation and building consensus was the way to go.

However, it said, the inclusion of younger voters could exacerbate the scale of malapportionment of the electorate, making it even more urgent for the Pakatan Harapan government to address this issue as promised in its election manifesto.

It said the government should also consider replacing the first–past–the–post system to ensure that the outcomes of elections would be more representative and inclusive of Malaysia’s diverse communities.

It said limiting the tenure of the prime minister to two terms, and removing his ability to manipulate key institutions by creating stronger checks and balance mechanism were also necessary.

It said the power of the prime minister to make or interfere in key appointments such as the chairman of the Election Commission, the Attorney–General, Chief Justice, Auditor–General, members of the Human Rights Commission and the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti–Corruption Commission must also be restricted.

Bersih also wanted an amendment to the Federal Constitution to separate the offices of the Attorney–General from that of the Public Prosecutor.

It said the number of senators appointed by the state must exceed the number appointed by the federal government to ensure that the states were always protection.

Finally, it said, Sabah and Sarawak must be restored to their rightful status in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.