More flood victims in Kelantan, situation in Terengganu improves

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan has increased while the situation in Terengganu has improved as of 8 pm yesterday.

In Kelantan, the number of victims increased to 8,678 people from 2,895 families, compared with 8,151 people from 2,626 families this afternoon.

The Disaster Info Application of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) said a total of 30 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) were opened involving 23 in Pasir Mas, three in Tumpat and two each in Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, the official flood info portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) through the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that only one major river in the state was at danger level, namely Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah with a reading of 22.59 metres.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees decreased to 16,078 people from 4,127 families compared with 17,507 people from 4,477 families at 2 pm yesterday.

The number of PPS also decreased to 98, that is 27 in Kemaman, Dungun (25), Hulu Terengganu (19), Setiu (10), Besut (seven), Kuala Terengganu (five) and Kuala Nerus (five).

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat informed that the only PPS in Marang, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Berangan, was officially closed at 4 pm yesterday.

The highest number of victims is still in Kemaman, which is 8,408 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,041), Dungun (2,742), Kuala Nerus (537), Kuala Terengganu (516), Besut (431) and Setiu (403).

The weather in most districts was also good throughout the day with cloudy skies and moderate rain at several locations.

Meanwhile, DID through the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that most rivers were receding and currently only three rivers in three districts are still above danger level, namely Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman district, Sungai Peneh in Hulu Terengganu and Sungai Dungun (Dungun). — Bernama