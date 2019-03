SERI KEMBANGAN: Selangor residents will soon enjoy more free bus services around Klang and Shah Alam when new routes are added by this year.

Selangor executive councilor for local government, public transportation and new village development Ng Sze Han said there are plans by the Klang Municipal Council and Shah Alam City Council to add on new bus routes so that more people can enjoy the free bus services.

“We are also exploring the usage of mini buses or coaster buses for the people living within the jurisdiction of the Sepang Municipal Council to be able to cater to the people there, even if demand isn’t as strong,“ he said at the official launch of the free Smart Selangor bus service for the SJ05 route today.

He also said the state government has allocated RM30 million to maintain and operate all the bus routes in the state.

