KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to popularise the safety aspect have begun to show positive results when more parties are interested in implementing a good work safety and health (WSH) system and making it a culture in their respective organisations.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said that the effort was not an easy one and it needed the support and commitment of all parties such as involving students in school up to university level so that it became a culture among workers in the future.

“Honestly, it is not easy to implement a programme like this because NIOSH in isolation is unable to involve all parties without the help of non-government organisations (NGOs) and the private sector,“ he said in a statement here today.

Regarding the aspect of WSH in the institutions of higher learning (IHL), Lee said it was the responsibility of the managements to ensure that they were safe and healthy places for all staff, students and visitors.

‘’From the legal aspect, as a work place, IHL are subject to the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994,’’ he said.

He said the act was intended to ensure the safety, health and welfare of workers and other people who were in the workplaces other than providing a work environment in accordance with their psychological and physiological requirements. — Bernama