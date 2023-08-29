More people from B40 group benefit from Madani Medical Scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s free health services through the Madani Medical Scheme has reached more people from the B40 group, including recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), now that it has been expanded to seven new districts.

The Madani Medical Scheme was implemented in the seven new districts from the fourth week of this month, involving Perlis; Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas (Kelantan); Kuantan (Pahang); Melaka Tengah (Melaka); Seremban (Negeri Sembilan); and Seberang Perai Tengah (Penang) to take the number of districts having the scheme to 21 nationwide.

The Madani Medical Scheme is offered automatically to STR recipients to ease the people’s financial burden, especially for primary care services for acute cases, and among the free services offered include consultation, checkups, medicines, procedures and referrals at private medical clinics.

Most recipients have expressed their gratitude for having the option to obtain free medical treatment at registered private medical clinics and not having to endure long waits at health clinics.

A general worker in Perlis, 47-year-old Zainuddin Mohamad said the initiative proved that the government is sensitive to and cares about the needs of the people.

“If we don’t have RM50, we poor people dare not go to private clinics. If we were to go to government clinics, they would be overcrowded... so I am very grateful for this assistance,” he told Bernama.

The Madani Medical Scheme allocates RM250 per household, RM125 for the elderly (without a spouse) and RM75 for single individuals and recipients can continue receiving free treatments until the allocation is exhausted.

In Kelantan, 67-year-old Nulgilan Yusof, who lives in Pasir Tumboh, Kota Bharu, said the scheme allowed her to experience the health services provided at a private clinic nearer to her home, making it more comfortable compared to seeking treatment at the Peringat Health Clinic previously.

“I want to thank the government for giving us the opportunity to also experience better healthcare services,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Norhanis Sanusi of Klinik Lestari in the satellite township of Pasir Tumboh, said she is making final preparations to start offering the Madani Medical Scheme health services next week.

She said the appointment of the clinic as one of the treatment locations under the scheme was apt considering how densely populated the areas surrounding Pasir Tumboh are.

Several recipients in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Penang have described the scheme as facilitating them receiving faster treatment at private clinics, especially at night and on weekends.

Fifty-five-year-old trader Fatimah Hassan, of Bukit Rambai, Melaka, said previously she had to wait for a long time in government-owned health clinics although she only suffered from normal fever.

“Although the Madani Medical Scheme only covers cases like fever, diarrhoea and vomiting, it is very meaningful for me because it can cost anything between RM30 and RM80 per treatment at private clinics,” she said.

Twenty-year-old student Nismalina Natasha Zainal Abidin of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan feels that the government’s effort should be continued and expanded to include checkups for chronic illnesses in the future.

Mohd Muaz Ahmad, 45, a recipient of the STR in Penang, said the scheme has benefitted his family, as they can seek treatment at private clinics should one of them fall ill at night or on weekends.

“Of course, we can go to the hospital at night, but if it is nothing serious, I feel that this scheme is very beneficial to people like us in the B40 group (as) we can head straight to the private clinics for free treatment,” he said.

In Pahang, 36-year-old self-employed Norhafizan Zulkifli hopes that the government will consider increasing the RM75 allocated for single individuals to RM100 so that they can truly enjoy the benefits of the initiative. -Bernama