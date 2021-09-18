More public transport expected to operate in October - Wee

BATU PAHAT: More public transport is expected to operate if domestic tourist destinations open as the country moves into the Covid-19 endemic phase in October.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) said based on the Langkawi domestic tourism bubble pilot project, the tourism and transport sectors, especially aviation, was seen to be in high demand when it opened on Thursday.

“The aviation sector is currently getting ready, even airlines are getting ready to open ticket sales counters, and I think this is the time after they have not been working for a long time.

“Economic recovery is currently underway, for example on Thursday, a total of 800 travellers started their journey to Langkawi from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), while 720 travellers departed from klia2,“ he told reporters after visiting the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) mobile counter, here, today.

On Thursday, Wee was reported to have said that a total of 1,520 passengers departed on eight flights to Langkawi in conjunction with the start of the Langkawi domestic tourism bubble pilot project

Wee was quoted as saying the flights involved four Malaysia Airlines flights, one Malindo Air flight and three AirAsia flights.

Commenting on the JPJ mobile counter, Wee, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayer Hitam, said so far 17 counters have been opened nationwide, including in the Federal Territories of Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

He said two more counters will be opened in the near future to meet the demand of the public who use the JPJ services.

“We see many people wanting the services of JPJ such as the renewal of driving licences and vehicle licences which are now only done at JPJ office and post office.

“Meanwhile, holders of learner’s driving licences (LDL), which are expiring, have been extended until June 30 next year due to the difficulties of the public in getting an appointment slot to renew their driving licences,“ he added.- Bernama