More than 2,700 held in massive police op

KUALA LUMPUR: In a massive operation to weed out undesirable activities and nab wanted criminals, police have held 2,785 people of whom 342 were on the police wanted list.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that the nationwide operations, which were carried out between Oct 21 and Nov 18, saw over 42,000 people checked and over 27,000 cars inspected.

He said police seized firearms, drugs and weapons from those held during the operation.

Huzir said police also recovered RM2.5 million, other stolen items and fake banknotes.

16 women were among the 342 wanted suspects arrested.

On the ongoing operation against vice activities, Huzir said police had conducted 2,633 raids on nightspots and other entertainment centres between January and October, with over 10,000 local and foreign women held at the locations.

Huzir said Vietnamese women were among the highest number held, followed by Thais and Chinese nationals.

He said the detained foreign women had abused their social visit visas by working as guest relation officers here.

As for illegal online gambling activities, police had conducted 3,422 raids between January and October nationwide and arrested 7,591 people.

He said police seized RM1.1 million and more than 4,000 computers and other related accessories in the raids.

“We found they operate in residential buildings and only allow those they are familiar with into their premises to avoid detection,” he added.