More water treatment plants planned under 12th Malaysia Plan

IPOH: The Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources plans to build more water treatment plants in order to further improve the water supply system in the country, according to its minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (pix).

He said the matter would be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) and is expected to be realised fully within the next 10 or 15 years.

He also acknowledged that this entailed considerable expenditure.

“For example, Kuala Kangsar and Larut often face water shortage due to lack of adequate water to meet demand during festive seasons,” he told reporters after attending a breaking of the fast organised by the Perak PKR, here tonight.

According to Xavier, the ministry would also change or repair old water tanks at some settlements in states that do not have enough raw water storage.

He said it was important in that the event of a disruption, raw water supply can accommodate the needs of the population in a particular area.

Commenting further, Xavier said when water supply disruption occurs frequently, it would not only trouble people but would also cause huge losses to water utility companies.

“We want to ensure that raw water storage in a particular area exceeds from 5% or 6% to meet people’s need, compared to the current status which is only about 2%,” he said. - Bernama