DUNGUN, Jan 20: The caretaker of the Hadhari Mosque in Paka was found dead in a drain near the backyard of the mosque, today.

Dungun district police chief, Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the victim, Abdul Hamid Mat Zahari, 45, was discovered by the mosque’s muezzin when he came out of the restroom at about 12.50 pm.

“Upon seeing the victim in an unconscious state in the drain, the witness immediately alerted the Paka Health Clinic before the victim was pronounced dead by medical officers.

“Our preliminary investigation found that there was a lamp post with its electric cable near the victim’s leg, and the victim is believed to have fallen into the drain due to the cable,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Baharudin said further investigation at the location did not find any criminal element involved and the case was classified as sudden death.

The body was sent to Dungun Hospital for a post-mortem.- Bernama